Elton John’s achieves rare EGOT status with Emmy win for concert special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John has achieved the monumental EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding variety special (live) for his Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.” John says he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of EGOT winners. David Furnish, his husband and producer on the concert special, says an overjoyed John “screamed out loud” when he heard about winning his first-ever Emmy. He says a “incredibly honored” John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he’s recovering from recent surgery.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.