Ex-President Donald Trump set to face jury over sex abuse and defamation claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to attend the penalty phase of a New York civil defamation trial stemming from a columnist’s claims that he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. A May trial found Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million for sex abuse and defamation for 2022 remarks. Trump is expected to attend the new trial Tuesday, where a jury will determine how much he owes her for denying the assault and mocking her while he was president in 2019. Trump leads all Republicans in the Republican presidential race.

