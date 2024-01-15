Fake 911 report of fire at the White House triggers emergency response while Biden is at Camp David

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fake 911 call that the White House was on fire has sent emergency vehicles to the complex. President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David in Maryland when the call came in Monday morning. A person familiar with the matter says fire engines and other emergency vehicles responded to a report the White House was ablaze and a person was trapped inside. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Secret Service personnel determined it was a false report and called off the response. Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Monday afternoon after participating in an event in Philadelphia marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.