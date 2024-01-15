Horse racing in China’s gaming hub of Macao to end in April, after over 40 years
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — The government in China’s gambling hub of Macao says there will be no more horse racing in the city, after over 40 years of history. Authorities say they will terminate their concession contract with the city’s jockey club in April. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong houses vibrant gambling businesses, which form a major pillar of its economy. But its jockey club, acquired by a consortium led by late casino tycoon Stanley Ho in 1991, has faced financial woes in recent years. Macao Horse Race Company had asked last year for the contract to be terminated, citing operational difficulties. A government official says horse-racing has been losing its appeal in recent years.