How to watch and stream the 75th Emmy Awards, including the red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys are ready to celebrate a quarter-century of television history — and honor the best in television (in some cases, two seasons ago). The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards are airing Monday night from Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with Anthony Anderson hosting the ceremony. While the Globes honor both film and television stars, the Emmys have one job and that’s to celebrate television. This year they’re planning a series of cast reunions and recreations to honor shows like “The Sopranos,” “Cheers” and “Martin.” The show airs live on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern. E! will host a red carpet show before the ceremony.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.