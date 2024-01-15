Josh Allen and the Bills shake off Mother Nature and the Steelers in 31-17 playoff win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored on a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was postponed a day because of a lake-effect blizzard. Allen threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 6:27 remaining that restored a two-touchdown lead for Buffalo. The second-seeded Bills advance to host Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night. The Steelers’ season ended after they surged into the playoffs with wins in their final three games behind longtime backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

