MLK family members to serve as honorary team captains at Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three members of the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be recognized as honorary Buccaneers team captains when Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card matchup Monday night. Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King will attend the game as special guests and participate in the pregame coin toss at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time members of the King family have participated in the commemoration of MLK Day at an NFL game.

