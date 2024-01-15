Palestinian ambassador to UN calls on Non-Aligned Movement to pressure Israel to enforce cease-fire
By RISDEL KASASIRA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Palestinian ambassador to the U.N. has called on the members of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, to put pressure on Israel to implement a cease-fire in Gaza after 100 days of war with militant Palestinian group Hamas. Rayid Mansour claimed on Monday that Israel was leading an apartheid of the Palestinians in the ongoing war that broke out on Oct.7 when Hamas suddenly attacked the south of Israel. The Non-Aligned Movement, formed during the collapse of the colonial systems and at the height of the Cold War, has played a key part in decolonization processes, according to its website.