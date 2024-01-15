Poland’s president and new prime minister remain divided on rule of law despite talks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president and new prime minister say they remain divided on the subject of rule of law, despite one-on-one talks in search of common ground. Centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with President Andrzej Duda on Monday to identify areas where they can cooperate. Both later said that they found no common ground in the area of applying the law. The eight years of rule by the right-wing Law and Justice party, and its ally Duda, have led to clashes with the European Union, which said the government violated the rule of law and democratic norms. Tusk’s one-month-old government wants to move fast in reversing previous controversial policies, making new appointments and even imprisoning former ministers, but is meeting with obstruction from the opposition and Duda.

