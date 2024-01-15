Rishi Sunak will face UK lawmakers over his decision to join US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to face Parliament to explain why the U.K. joined the U.S. in striking Houthi targets in Yemen. He’ll also face questions on Monday about why British lawmakers did not get a say on the military action. Four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets took part in last week’s U.S.-led strikes on sites used by the Iran-backed rebels, who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. Britain’s main opposition Labour Party supported the strikes but says it expects more openness from the government in future. The smaller opposition Liberal Democrats accused the government of “riding roughshod over a democratic convention” that Parliament should get a vote on military action.

