Sen. Bob Menendez and wife seek separate trials on bribery charges

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are seeking separate trials on bribery charges they each face in a New York court. The New Jersey Democrat and his wife, Nadine, were each charged in the fall with aiding three New Jersey businessmen in return for cash, gold bars and a luxury car. The couple and the businessmen, who also face charges, have all pleaded not guilty. Nadine Menendez’s lawyers asked in papers filed late Monday for the severance on the grounds that the senator may want to testify and would possibly divulge marital communications that she plans to keep secret.

