Switzerland hosts President Zelenskyy and offers to host a peace summit for Ukraine

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Swiss president said her country has offered to organize a peace summit that aims to help bring an end to Ukraine’s war with Russia. It’s still seen as a far-off prospect with the two sides holding hard to irreconcilable positions and the land they each control. Swiss President Viola Amherd and Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian and Swiss teams will begin preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland as early as Tuesday. No details were given about when or how such a summit could take place. Russia hasn’t been involved in the process.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.