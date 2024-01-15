Tanzania blocks Kenyan Airways passenger flights in response to Kenya blocking its cargo flights

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania has announced it has withdrawn approval for neighboring Kenya’s flagship carrier Kenya Airways to operate a passenger service between the countries beginning next week. A statement from the Tanzanian Civil Aviation authority said Monday that the move was in response to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority denying Air Tanzania the approvals it needed to operate all cargo flights between the two countries. Tanzanian and Kenyan foreign affairs ministers later tweeted they were engaging each other to settle the dispute amicably within three days. The move by Tanzania is the latest trade dispute to plague the eight-member East African Community regional economic bloc.

