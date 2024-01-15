The Baltimore Sun bought by Sinclair media executive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Sun newspaper has been purchased by David D. Smith, the executive chairman of the media conglomerate Sinclair Inc. Smith told the newspaper he acquired Baltimore Sun Media from the hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a private deal reached on Friday. He did not disclose how much he paid in the agreement. Smith bought the paper independently of Sinclair, which is known for its ownership of local television news stations across the U.S., though he said there could be partnerships between the two brands in the future. He will remain the executive chairman at Sinclair.

