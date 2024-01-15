Tropical Cyclone Belal hits the French island of Reunion. Nearby Mauritius is also on high alert

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A tropical cyclone has hit the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, bringing intense rains and powerful winds and leaving about a quarter of the households without electricity and tens of thousands of homes suffering water cuts. Nearby Mauritius was also on alert as authorities there said they also expected to feel the effects of Cyclone Belal as it made its way through the southwestern Indian Ocean. In Reunion, authorities said the eye of Belal hit early afternoon local time on Monday. The highest alert level was lifted later in the day but residents were still urged to remain sheltered indoors.

