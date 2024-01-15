Turkey detains Israeli footballer for showing support for hostages, accuses him of ‘ugly gesture’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained Turkish club Antalyaspor’s Israeli player for questioning after he displayed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a league game. Turkey’s justice minister said Sagiv Jehezkel is under investigation for the possible charge of “openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility.” The minister said the player had engaged in “an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza.” The player’s gesture was deemed to be provocative in Turkey where there is widespread public opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and overwhelming support for the Palestinians. Jehezkel’s detention, meanwhile, caused outrage in Israel.

