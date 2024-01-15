UK government say the lslamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and moves to ban it

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and should be banned as a terrorist organization. The Home Office said Monday that Parliament will debate this week a proposal to make joining the group illegal in the U.K. under terrorism laws. The ban would take effect on Friday if it’s approved. The group is based in Lebanon but operates in more than 30 countries including the U.S. and Canada. It has organized rallies in London alongside pro-Palestinian marches in recent weeks following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Home Secretary James Cleverly said the group “actively promotes and encourages terrorism including praising and celebrating the appalling Oct. 7 attacks.”

