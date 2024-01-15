Vivek Ramaswamy announces he’s suspending his presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Iowa

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign. He announced his exit on Monday night after finishing no higher than fourth in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses. His exit comes after a surprising rise as a fast-talking, headline-grabbing populist who needled opponents as he tried unabashedly to replicate Donald Trump’s rise as a bombastic, wealthy political outsider. Ramaswamy endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump. He has previously called Trump the “best president of the 21st century” even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for “fresh legs” and “take our America First agenda to the next level.” The wealthy political outsider also modeled his own bid on Trump’s run.

