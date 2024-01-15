Wave of transgender slayings in Mexico spurs anger and protests by LGBTQ+ community

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say at least three transgender people were killed in the first two weeks of 2024, and rights groups are investigating two additional such cases. The slayings mark a violent start to the year in a country where the LGBTQ+ community is often targeted. The latest death came on Sunday, when transgender activist and politician Samantha Gómez Fonseca was shot multiple times and slain inside a car in the south of Mexico City, according to local prosecutors. The killings spurred outrage among members of the LGBTQ+ community who protested in Mexico City’s main throughway on Monday.

