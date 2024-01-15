What a new leader means for Taiwan and the world

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s incoming president is promising continuity. The question is what that will bring, not only for Taiwan but also for China, the United States and others with an interest in the island of 23 million people that supplies many of the world’s advanced semiconductors. Lai Ching-te has pledged to continue the policies of his predecessor, who built up the military and strengthened ties with the U.S. He has also pledged to do a better job of addressing domestic issues such as affordable housing and economic inequality. The new administration will have to manage relations with China, the U.S. and a divided legislature.

