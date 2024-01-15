Why AP called Iowa for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump scored the first victory of the 2024 presidential primary season Monday with a sweeping and broad-based win in the Iowa Republican caucuses. The Associated Press declared the former president the winner based on an analysis of initial returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who planned to caucus on Monday night. Both show Trump with an insurmountable lead. Trump had won a majority of votes cast with more than a two-thirds of the estimated expected vote tallied. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were in a tight competition for second place.

