Apple plans to remove sensor from some watch models depending on how a court rules in patent dispute

Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn’t give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology. A potential redesign of two Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, that would exclude the blood oxygen sensor has been approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That’s according to a Monday court filing by Masimo, a Southern California company pursuing the patent claim. The blood oxygen sensor will remain in the watches if an appeals court sides with Apple.

