Biden administration asks Supreme Court to intervene in its dispute with Texas over border land

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The drowning deaths of three migrants have brought new urgency to an extraordinary showdown between the Biden administration and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The state has seized a city park in a major corridor for illegal crossings and denied entry to Border Patrol agents. The Department of Justice filed a new request late Monday with the Supreme Court to grant federal agents access to a portion of the border along the Rio Grande that is occupied by the Texas National Guard and the Texas Military Department. The request followed the drownings of a young Mexican mother and her two children on Friday.

