Chinese premier Li Qiang is visiting Ireland for talks on China’s relations with Europe

LONDON (AP) — Chinese premier Li Qiang is arriving in Ireland on Tuesday for talks with the Irish leader on China’s relations with the European Union and other global and bilateral issues. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will host a lunch and bilateral meeting with Li on Wednesday. Li is a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was appointed last March as the country’s No. 2 leader and top economic official. This is the first time a senior Chinese leader has visited Ireland since Li’s predecessor, Li Keqiang, visited in 2015.

