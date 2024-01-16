Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline, No Doubt to reunite

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2024 Coachella festival lineup is here! Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator will headline. No Doubt, the ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani, will also reunite. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends: April 12 – 14 and April 19 – 21, 2024. For ticket hunters: presale begins Friday at 11am PT. Other performers include: Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Blur, Grimes and many more.

