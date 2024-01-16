Coroner identifies woman found dead near where small plane crashed in ocean south of San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A woman whose body was found in the water near where a small plane crashed into the ocean off the California coast has been identified as a 27-year-old San Francisco resident. The crash was reported Sunday by a 911 caller who said the plane was in obvious distress and appeared to go down near Half Moon Bay. The body was spotted Monday by the crew of a commercial fishing boat. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified her Tuesday as Emma Willmer-Shiles. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Cozy Mark IV. Only the one body has been recovered.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.