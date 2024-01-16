Disney hopes prosecutor’s free speech case against DeSantis helps its own lawsuit against governor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is hoping a recent decision bolstering a Florida prosecutor’s First Amendment case against Gov. Ron DeSantis helps its own free speech lawsuit against the governor. The company said Thursday in a court filing that last week’s decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived a First Amendment challenge by former prosecutor Andrew Warren, who was suspended by DeSantis, should support Disney’s arguments against the governor. In response, DeSantis’ appointees to the board of the governing district for Walt Disney World wrote in a court filing that the two cases are distinctly different.

