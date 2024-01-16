Emhoff will discuss antisemitism and gender equity during annual meeting of elites in Switzerland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his advocacy against antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate to the Swiss Alps. Aides tell The Associated Press that Emhoff will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. He’ll also promote gender equity and women’s rights. The World Economic Forum is an annual meeting of business, political and other elites. Emhoff was outspoken about the rise of antisemitism before Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people during an ambush of southern Israel on Oct. 7. He’s the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president.

