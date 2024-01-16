EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union presidency is warning that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November U.S. elections. It envisaged a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more. Belgium holds the EU presidency and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Tuesday that “if 2024 brings us ‘America first’ again, it is really more than ever ‘Europe on its own’.” De Croo also warned that the 27-nation bloc should quickly learn to stand more on its own and that in case former President Donald Trump wins in November, “we should, as Europeans, not fear this perspective. We should embrace it.”

