Free ‘Buzz Books’ e-compilation offers excerpts from dozen of upcoming works

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Christina Dodd and Allie Condie and the latest young adult work from Tracey Baptiste will be excerpted in a free e-compilation that also features dozens of other works scheduled to come out over the new several months. “Buzz Books 2024: Spring/Summer” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace. The e-book includes selections from adult fiction, debut books, nonfictiion and young adult fiction. Notable titles include Dodd’s “A Daughter of Fair Verona,” Condie’s “The Unwedding” and Baptiste’s “Moko Magic: Carnival Chaos,” a new book from the author known for her “Jumbies” horror series.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.