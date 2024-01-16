Grammy-nominated for tunes with Miley Cyrus and Reneé Rapp, Justin Tranter writes hits by talking

NEW YORK (AP) — Sit down and talk to Justin Tranter for just a while and likely a hit song will emerge. The Grammy-nominated songwriter credited with some of the biggest hits of the past decade usually begins a writing session with a friendly chat. Tranter is up for a songwriting Grammy this year for an astonishing range of songs, from Italian heavy metal to rap and Broadway. The songs are: Miley Cyrus’ “River,” Baby Tate’s “Jersey,” Måneskin’s “Honey (Are U Coming?),” Talk’s “A Little Bit Happy,” a song from the TV series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” and two songs from Reneé Rapp.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.