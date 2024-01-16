Guinness World Records suspends ‘oldest dog ever’ title for Portuguese canine during a review

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age, The guard dog was announced as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February. He died last October. The dog was a breed that has an average life expectancy of some 10 to 14 years. Calls to the dog’s owner rang unanswered and he didn’t respond to text messages.

