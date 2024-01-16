Here’s how ChatGPT maker OpenAI plans to deter election misinformation in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — ChatGPT maker OpenAI has outlined a plan to prevent its artificial intelligence tools from being used to spread election misinformation in 2024. The San Francisco-based startup says it will not allow people to use its technology for political campaigning or lobbying. Users also can’t misrepresent the voting process or make chatbots that impersonate real candidates or governments. Voters who ask ChatGPT logistical questions about voting will be redirected to an accurate, nonpartisan resource. The plan will apply only to OpenAI, which is one player in an expanding universe of companies developing advanced generative AI tools.

