Hose kink in smoky darkness disoriented firefighter in ship blaze that killed 2 colleagues

UNION, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey firefighter says a kink in a fire hose stretched out in the smoky darkness of a cargo ship fire disoriented him as he tried to use the hose to return to safety during the fatal blaze. Newark Fire Capt. Oswald Robetto testified Tuesday at a U.S. Coast Guard hearing in Union, New Jersey, that the kink disoriented him as he used the hose as a lifeline in the July 5, 2023 blaze in Port Newark. It separated him from two other firefighters who later died in that fire on board the Italian-owned Grande Costa D’Avorio. The hearing is to continue through Thursday.

