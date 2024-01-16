Inmate dies following apparent fight with another inmate at federal prison in Indiana, officials say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an inmate has died following an apparent fight with another inmate at a federal prison in western Indiana. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmate Mario Waters was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. Monday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute following a “perceived altercation” with another inmate. Despite life-saving efforts, the 35-year-old Waters was pronounced dead at a Terre Haute hospital. The Tribune-Star reports that Waters was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been incarcerated at the high-security federal prison in Terre Haute since April 2023.

