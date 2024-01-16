Iran says it has launched attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan
Iran has launched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl. The state-run IRNA news agency says missiles and drones were used in the attack, which has not immediately been acknowledged by Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. The strikes came at a time of heightened tensions in the region and fears of a wider spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.