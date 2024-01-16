Mauritius lifts storm alert after cyclone passes. French island of Reunion is also assessing damage

SAINT-PAUL, Reunion (AP) — Mauritius has lifted its highest storm alert and eased a nationwide curfew after a cyclone battered the Indian Ocean island. It caused heavy flooding and extensive damage in the capital city and in other parts of the country. The nearby French island of Reunion was also assessing the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Belal on Tuesday. Belal ripped through the region off the east coast of Africa on Monday and early Tuesday but had now passed both islands and was heading out to the Indian Ocean. The head of the Mauritius Meteorological Services had stepped down after his institution was criticized for not giving adequate warning about how severe the impact of Belal would be.

By GERALD IMRAY and LEWIS JOLY Associated Press

