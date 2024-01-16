More transgender candidates face challenges running for office in Ohio for omitting their deadname
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several transgender candidates vying for state office in Ohio are facing challenges and outright disqualification for omitting their former names from petition paperwork. That’s because of a little-known state elections law that mandates candidates disclose name changes. But the law isn’t mentioned in the 33-page candidate requirement guide. It’s a unique dilemma for a community that is showing up in increasing numbers to seek office in the face of anti-LGBTQ legislation. One candidate is working with legal counsel to challenge the law, while others await disqualification hearings — despite already being certified. Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he’s not open to changing state law but may note it in the next candidate guide.