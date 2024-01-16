New Hampshire gets its turn after Trump’s big win in Iowa puts new pressure on Haley and DeSantis

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump scored a record victory in the Iowa caucuses. Now New Hampshire voters get their turn to decide just how competitive Republicans nominating fight will be as the former president continues to dominate his party. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis face mounting pressure to improve on their distant finishes in Monday’s caucuses. They have a one-week blitz ahead of next Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire. Voters pride themselves for their independent streak as longtime hosts of the nation’s first Republican presidential primary. Trump, DeSantis and Haley each have New Hampshire stops scheduled for Tuesday.

By HOLLY RAMER, BILL BARROW and JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

