Nikki Haley says she won’t debate Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire unless Donald Trump participates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley says she won’t participate in the next Republican presidential debate unless former President Donald Trump takes part in it, leaving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday’s event. Her comment on Tuesday came a day after the all-important Iowa caucuses, in which Trump marked a wide margin of victory over both Haley and DeSantis. Haley tried to make her electoral argument more about Trump than DeSantis. She repeatedly echoed her refrain that her candidacy marks a turnabout from the “chaos” that follows the GOP front-runner. The move could also be a result of the last debate which featured only Haley and DeSantis. Haley didn’t perform as well as expected and DeSantis ultimately ended up beating her for second place in Iowa.

