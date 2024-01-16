NYPD says 2 officers shot during domestic call in Brooklyn expected to recover; suspect also wounded
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two New York City officers have been shot as they struggled with a domestic violence suspect who grabbed one officer’s gun. The suspect also has been wounded. All are hospitalized after Tuesday’s shooting. It revived memories of the killings of two New York Police Department officers during a domestic disturbance call almost exactly two years earlier. But Police Chief Edward Caban says the officers who were wounded Tuesday are expected to recover fully. Police say the suspect was shot multiple times and in critical but stable condition. Police haven’t yet released body camera video of the encounter, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.