Police say five people, including a teenage boy, were killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say five people have been killed in a drive-by shooting that forced authorities to close a portion of a highway. Three of the victims were found dead inside a pickup in the eastern coastal town of Ceiba, authorities said Tuesday. A fourth was found on the pavement. A fifth victim died at a hospital while being treated for his wounds. Police Commissioner Antonio López told WKAQ radio station that one of the victims is a 16-year-old boy, He said weapons were found inside the bullet-riddled pickup. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, although believe it is related to drugs.

