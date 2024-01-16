Republicans pause effort to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, say they are talking with his attorneys

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are halting plans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress this week for defying a congressional subpoena. They cited ongoing negotiations with Hunter Biden’s attorney over a possible deposition. A contempt resolution against Hunter Biden was scheduled to move through a procedural hearing before it was canceled Tuesday “to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement.” That is according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee. The move comes days after an attorney for President Joe Biden’s son indicated a willingness to cooperate with Republicans’ ongoing impeachment inquiry following months of defiance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.