Tanzania says Kenyan authorities bow to pressure and will allow Air Tanzania cargo flights
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan authorities will allow cargo flights from Tanzania after its neighbor threatened to ban Kenya Airways passenger flights to Tanzania’s commercial capital. The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority says its Kenyan counterpart has given approval to operate cargo flights between the East African countries. Kenya’s foreign affairs minister says the matter is resolved. Kenya Airways has been suffering losses, and Kenya’s government has injected millions of dollars into the national carrier to keep it afloat. A ban on the lucrative Tanzanian route to Dar es Salaam would have been painful.