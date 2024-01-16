Trump White House official Peter Navarro loses his bid for a new contempt of Congress trial

A federal judge has rejected a bid for a new trial for Peter Navarro, a Trump White House official convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. Navarro served as a White House trade adviser under Republican President Donald Trump. Navarro was found guilty by a jury in Washington’s federal court in September for defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee and has vowed to appeal. Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Navarro was the second Trump aide convicted of contempt of Congress charges after ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon, who’s appealing.

