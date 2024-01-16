US election commission loses another executive director as critical election year begins

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission is searching for its fourth leader since 2019, just as voting begins in this year’s presidential election. The agency helps develop standards for voting equipment and provides state and local election officials with a wide range of assistance. It also adopts voluntary voting system guidelines, helps certify voting systems and maintains national mail voter registration forms. The commission confirmed the departure of executive director Steven Frid on Tuesday. The general counsel also left, leaving the EAC without its two top leaders.

