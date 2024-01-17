2 New Mexico Republican lawmakers seek to impeach Democratic governor over gun restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Republican legislators have filed a resolution aimed at initiating impeachment proceedings against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her emergency public health orders suspending the right to carry firearms in some public places in Albuquerque. The resolution from Reps. Stefani Lord of Sandia Park and John Block of Alamogordo accuses the governor of violating her oath to uphold the state and federal constitutions. It’s unclear whether the resolution will go far in the state House, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 45 to 25. Lujan Grisham invoked the orders last year in response to a spate of shootings that killed children. They have since been challenged in the courts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.