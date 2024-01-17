4 get decades in prison for girl’s plot that killed her mother and wounded her father

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Four young people have been sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as teenagers in an Illinois girl’s murder-for-hire plot that killed her mother and critically wounded her father. Prosecutors said Dahlia Bolin was 15 and having trouble with her father when she arranged the shootings. WMBD-TV reported that the group worked out the details on electronic devices — she would pay them $100,000 in life insurance money. Douglas Bolin later identified the two guns they used as his own weapons. Dahlia Bolin was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison. The three others got 66, 55 and 30 years.

