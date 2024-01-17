Biden brings congressional leaders to White House at pivotal time for Ukraine and U.S border deal
By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is convening top congressional leaders at the White House to press for his $110 billion national security package at a pivotal time. Wednesday afternoon’s meeting comes as senators narrow on a landmark immigration deal that could unlock the stalled aid to Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. The sit down with Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate leaders, including the chairmen of influential national security committees, could make or break the political trade-off. Ahead of the meeting, Johnson has said he needs to see “transformative” changes to restrict the record number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of any deal.