Democratic drama and Biden write-ins promise a New Hampshire primary to remember

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s something different this year about this year’s first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, at least on the Democratic side. Zero delegates will be at stake in Tuesday’s primary, and Democratic incumbent and frontrunner Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot because the primary violates national party rules. Some New Hampshire Democrats have nonetheless mounted a write-in effort on behalf of Biden. The increase in write-in ballots will create an extra load for local elections officials, but New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is optimistic that the state will still be able to report results promptly on primary night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.